Maximum Security wins Pacific Classic at Del Mar

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, jockey Abel Cedillo guides Maximum Security to the winner’s circle after their victory in the Grade I, $500,000 TVG Pacific Classic horse race Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Maximum Security won the $500,000 Pacific Classic by three lengths at Del Mar, the star-crossed colt’s second victory since moving to the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Maximum Security ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.24. He paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 2-5 favorite in the field of six. Sharp Samurai returned $5 and $3.60. Midcourt paid $3 to show. Defending champion Higher Power finished fourth.

The victory earned Maximum Security a berth in the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland on Nov. 7. The 4-year-old bay colt has 10 wins in 12 career starts.