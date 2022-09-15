CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Mater Dei High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday as police responded to a report of a gun on campus that was the result of a misunderstanding, Chula Vista Police Department said.

Police responded to the campus around 10 a.m. after a student reported they possibly saw another student with a gun, according to CVPD.

Upon investigation, officers found that the report stemmed from a misunderstanding over a student using a massage gun inside a classroom and there was no credible threat to the school.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown that has since been lifted while police investigated the matter, which has been turned over to school staff, CVPD said.

Mater Dei High School was also placed on lockdown Wednesday after a 911 call was placed reporting there was an active shooter was on the campus, but police determined that it was a hoax.