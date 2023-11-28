CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Mater Dei High School briefly paused entry to or exit from the campus on Tuesday after the school received an anonymous threat, according to Chula Vista police.

The “secure campus” protocol was implemented shortly before 1 p.m. Police were on scene with a DFR drone to search for the possible threat, CVPD said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

As of 1:20 p.m., CVPD says checks by officers around the school did not flag anything of concern. The “secure campus” measure was lifted around 1:40 p.m.

“Officers will remain on campus with school security for the remainder of the school day. We thank all students and parents for their patience- allowing our officers and school staff to focus on confirming campus safety,” CVPD said in a follow-up post on X.

No additional details were immediately available, including information about what kind of threat was made by the anonymous caller.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.