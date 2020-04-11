Massive tree falls onto house, cars in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A massive tree fell Friday evening in Chula Vista, damaging a house and several vehicles and leaving nearly 200 people without power.

The Eucalyptus tree, at least 120 feet tall, fell shortly before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Hilltop Drive. The tree fell onto a home, three vehicles and took down two utility poles.

According to San Diego Gas and Electric, 199 customers were without power. Service was estimated to be restored by 11:30 p.m., according to the utility company’s website.

No injuries were reported.