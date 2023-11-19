CORONADO, Calif. — A concert was held Sunday afternoon at the Coronado Ferry Landing in honor of Justin Meek, one of the 12 civilians killed in a 2018 mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Meek was a musician who grew up in Coronado. He was 23 years old when he was killed in the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill on Nov. 7, five years ago.

His loved ones say he died protecting his friends and family, including his younger sister, who were with him at the restaurant at the time of the massacre.

On Sunday, a small group of people, including Meek’s dad Rodger Meet, honored him through bluegrass music and dance.

“A friend of mine asked him a long time ago when he was younger ‘What do you want to do when you grow up Justin?'” Rodger told FOX 5 of his son. “He said I want to help other people and that’s what he did — that was his mission in life.”

To further this mission, Cal Lutheran University — his alma mater — recently created a scholarship in his memory. The scholarship is dedicated to students majoring in criminology and criminal justice.