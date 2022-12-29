SAN DIEGO — The majority of Southwest Airlines flights scheduled for Thursday at San Diego International Airport were cancelled.

The airline is hoping to get their schedule back on track by Friday as they recover from winter storms around the country that caused their scheduling systems to go haywire.

At San Diego International, 118 of the 162 scheduled Southwest flights Thursday were cancelled as of 10 a.m. Seven more Southwest flights were experiencing delays.

Nationwide, the airline had nearly 2,400 cancellations Thursday and over 2,500 on Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan issued a video apology Wednesday and acknowledged that the airline must update its scheduling systems.

“The tools we use to recover from disruption serve us well 99 percent of the time, but clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what’s happening right now,” Jordan said.

The airline has set up a page on their website for travelers impacted by the cancellations and delays to submit refund or reimbursement requests for meals, lodging and alternative transportation.

There are currently no scheduled cancellations Friday for Southwest flights at the San Diego airport, according to FlightAware.