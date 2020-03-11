Masked men caught on video robbing 7-Eleven at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- Two masked men robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in the Grantville area Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the convenience store on Mission Gorge Road just south of Friars Road, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

Two men walked into the store, then one of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk while the other took money from the register and put it in a bag, Heims said.

The pair then ran out the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash and were last seen running south on Mission Gorge Road, the officer said.

Both men had their faces concealed with a black cloth.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the store's security system.