Masked men hold 7-Eleven clerks at gunpoint during robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Three men wearing white masks robbed a convenience store in Allied Gardens, police said Monday.

Three men between the ages of 18 to 25 years robbed the 7-Eleven store on the 7400 block of Mission Gorge Road at gunpoint around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, San Diego police report.

Officer John Buttle said one suspect purchased an item and two cashiers were behind the counter. Once the drawer was open, two suspects rushed the cashiers while the other took the money from the register. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the cashiers. The clerks were not injured, Buttle reported.

The men ran west from the store. Police describe the suspect with the handgun as wearing a blue hoodie, another suspect wore a gray hoodie and the third was in a black hoodie. No other information was released.

San Diego Police detectives are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.