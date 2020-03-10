Masked man robs bank with baseball bat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A masked man wielding an aluminum baseball bat robbed a bank near Balboa Park Tuesday.

The thief confronted a teller at the Union Bank branch office in the 300 block of Laurel Street and demanded cash about 12:15 p.m., according to the FBI.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the bandit left the bank and fled the area in a red car, San Diego police reported.

The robber was described as a roughly 6-foot-tall, 20- to 30-year-old black man wearing black pants, a blue long-sleeved shirt, tennis shoes, gloves and a white “theater style” mask, according to the FBI.