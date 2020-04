SAN DIEGO — A gunman got away Monday evening after stealing a phone and cash from a woman in Mira Mesa, police said.

The man and woman had arranged to meet through the online marketplace OfferUp, according to San Diego police. When they met at a home on Kaufman Way around 6:45 p.m., the man pulled out a gun and demanded the woman’s phone, police said. He also got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The woman was not hurt.

The man was wearing a black shirt and a blue mask, police said.