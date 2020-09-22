Camp Pendleton Marines indicted in connection with deadly overdose

SAN DIEGO — A pair of active-duty U.S. Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton were arrested Tuesday morning.

A federal grand jury indictment charges one of the Marines and three civilians with conspiring to distribute narcotics — including oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl — to civilians and members of the Marine Corps, one of whom suffered a fatal drug overdose in May.

Lance Cpls. Anthony Ruben Whisenant, 20, and Ryan Douglas White, 22, are expected to make their initial appearances Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. Whisenant allegedly distributed narcotics to fellow Marines, including the one who overdosed, and White is charged with being an accessory after the fact for allegedly attempting to hinder the apprehension of Whisenant and an alleged drug supplier from Sylmar named in the indictment.

