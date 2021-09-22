Marine stabbed in fight at Camp Pendleton base housing

SAN DIEGO — A Marine was stabbed several times in a brawl at his housing unit on Camp Pendleton last weekend, according to a search warrant affidavit reviewed by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The stabbing happened during a drunken fight that involved two other people — both civilians — and all three suffered knife wounds, according to the newspaper, which is a FOX 5 reporting partner.

The affidavit by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service states that the Marine, his wife and her cousin had been at a birthday party earlier Saturday evening, and that the husband and wife got into some kind of argument on their way home. When they returned to base the fight continued, and the cousin jumped in when things got physical, the U-T reports.

The Marine was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital but has since been released, and his wounds were not deemed serious, a USMC spokesperson told the paper. Details on the other two people’s injuries were not provided.

NCIS did not elaborate on which of the three people involved might be considered suspects in a crime stemming from the incident. Marine Major Roger Hollenbeck, a spokesperson for the 1st Marine Division, told the newspaper’s Andrew Dyer that the Marine is not under arrest.