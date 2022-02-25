OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A U.S. Marine was on his way home from Camp Pendleton Thursday when he saw a small plane crash in Oceanside, prompting him to pull over, sprint across the highway and find a way to help.

The aircraft, a Cessna with the skydiving company GoJump, went down a few hundred feet short of the runway at Oceanside Municipal Airport around 1 p.m., according to police.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the plane to crash, but it came to a rest with its nose on the ground and its tail in the air. The propeller on the front of the aircraft was destroyed and two people inside the plane were hospitalized.

Sgt. Morgan Vohs, an open water safety coxswain who’s based at Camp Pendleton, saw the aircraft go down near the airstrip as he drove home on state Route 76.

“As soon as it hit, I just immediately pulled over and jumped the 76 and ran over to the crash,” Vohs said, in an interview released by the USMC.

The sergeant went streaking across the lanes and reached the crash before first responders, officials said. He was able to provide first-aid and helped keep the pilots calm while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

“Looking back, Vohs said he did what anyone else would do in that situation,” a USMC spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“Every Marine goes through it in boot camp. It’s called CLS, Combat Life Saving,” Vohs said. “Every Marine knows the basics of medical training. It’s just second nature.”

Officials had not provided an update on the two injured pilots as of late Friday morning. On Thursday, Oceanside police said one of the men had “critical” injuries while the other was in “moderate condition.”

The crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

GoJump, which has locations in Las Vegas and San Diego County according to its website, was founded in Oceanside and has an office located at the airstrip. An airport spokesperson told FOX 5 that the pilots were returning from a skydiving trip at the time the plane went down.