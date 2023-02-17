OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A U.S. Marine who was killed in a North County crash last week has been identified by authorities.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Julianna Morgan Combs, 20, was driving a Nissan sedan on northbound Interstate Route 5 when for unknown reasons her vehicle veered left and struck a tree on the shoulder of the roadway before overturning down an embankment.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 8.

The California Highway Patrol, Oceanside Police Department and Oceanside Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene.

According to the medical examiner’s office, firefighters extricated the woman from the vehicle and pronounced her deceased at the scene. The cause of death was noted as multiple blunt force injuries.

Combs was an active duty 3rd MAW Marine, as confirmed to FOX 5 by First Lt. N.P. Paglialonga.

Officials do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.