SAN DIEGO –A servicemember who was killed in a tactical vehicle rollover during training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Tuesday has been publicly identified.

According to military officials, Sgt. Matthew K. Bylsk, a crewman assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, was the sole Marine killed during the overturning of a Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV).

The Marine Corps said the ACV rollover occurred as the vehicle was “making a ground movement” during training with 14 other Marines. One Marine remains at the hospital in good condition, while the others have since been treated and released.

The Royal Oak, Michigan native joined the Marine Corps in January 2019.

The Marines Corps said his awards and decorations include two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

“Words fail to express our sorrow at the tragic loss of Sgt. Bylski; an outstanding Marine and a leader within his platoon,” said Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th MEU. “The MEU – the Marines who lived, trained, and learned from Sgt. Bylski — mourn alongside his family and friends. The entire 15th MEU ‘Vanguard’ family is affected by his absence.”

The incident is under investigation.