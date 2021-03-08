Marine killed, 2 others hurt in Camp Pendleton crash

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Marine was killed and two others were hurt Sunday in a crash at Camp Pendleton.

A spokesperson for the 1st Marine Division said the crash on Las Pulgas Road around 5 p.m. involved three personal vehicles. One Marine died at the crash site. Another Marine was flown to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla for treatment and a third service member was treated at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton for injuries that weren’t considered serious.

The Marines said the crash is under investigation and the identity of the Marine who died will be withheld for 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” a 1st Marine Division news release said.

The deadly crash on base came less than a week after a sailor was killed and five others were hurt in a military convoy crash on Interstate 5. Aaron Michael Fish, an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy stationed in Oxnard, was driving one of five military vehicles involved in the pileup.

“The convoy was headed southbound on the I-5 freeway near the Oceanside area, when a vehicle stopped suddenly in front of the lead convoy vehicle,” a medical examiner’s report said. “This caused a chain reaction of rear-ending collisions with (Fish’s) vehicle between two other military vehicles.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.