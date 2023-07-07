CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 10-foot shark was spotted by two surfers at Tower 28 north of the campgrounds, prompting state lifeguards to post advisory signs just a little after 1 p.m. Friday.

The shark wasn’t acting aggressively, but because of the size of the credible sighting, lifeguards decided to let swimmers know they are entering at their own risk.

Experts say white sharks in particular are enjoying the warmer waters and feeding off stingrays and halibut along the shores.

“Summer is shark season in Southern California. So, whether it’s white sharks, leopard sharks, hammerheads, makos, this is the time of the year that we start to see them,” said Dr. Chris Lowe from Shark Lab out of Cal State Long Beach.

Juvenile sharks are normally between 4-9 feet, so this sighting might have been a shark entering its teenage years, but experts say with more human and shark encounters, their data seems to be clear that we as people are not on the shark menu.

“These sharks being at these beaches around surfers and swimmers day in and day out recognize that we are not food, and we don’t pose a threat, and have actually grown to ignore us,” Lowe said.

Long-term ocean locals say seeing a 10-foot white shark is not something easily forgotten.

“I’ve got a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old, and they are surfing all the time, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about it. I grew up surfing, I’m 59, never had an issue, so I think the odds are pretty slim, even when they are there,” said Tom Williams a local fisherman.

Researchers say the majority of the sharks studied are currently inhabiting the Del Mar and Torrey Pines beaches.