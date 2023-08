SAN DIEGO — A Marine died during training Thursday night at Camp Pendleton, according to U.S. Marine Corps.

The Marine, who was a student in the School of Infantry-West, was participating in night live-fire training, Maj. Joshua J. Pena with USMC said in an emailed statement.

The circumstances of the death are being investigated, and the command is “fully cooperating,” officials said.

No other information was immediately available.