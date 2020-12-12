Marine Corps Toys for Tots program gets a boost from local fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – As the pandemic enters its tenth month locally and another stay-at-home order currently locking down most of the state, local businessman Chris Rowe hosted a toy drive at his McDonald’s restaurant Saturday to ensure children will have toys for Christmas.

Rowe’s McDonald’s location hosted San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate’s Sixth Annual Toys for Tots breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. All proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. To date, more than 1,750 toys have been collected from Cate’s annual Toys for Tots breakfast.

Learn how you can donate to Toys for Tots by clicking here.

“The pandemic has certainly made things look a little different this year, but children need joy and hope now more than ever,” Cate said. “Thanks to Chris Rowe, McDonald’s, Cox, SDG&E, and the Mira Mesa Community Foundation, the holidays will be brighter for kids in our community.”

Out of an abundance of caution, it was a drive thru event. Drop-offs were contactless, with donors staying in their vehicles, masks required and social distance maintained.

Each guest was encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy, and the Sorrento Valley McDonald’s provided a voucher for a complimentary Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with egg for all attendees.