SAN DIEGO — The Marines put on a show Saturday for families and the public to celebrate 100 years of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

The Marine Barracks Washington D.C. Battle Color Detachment opened the ceremony with the commandant’s-own drum and bugle corps.

Next, the Silent Drill Platoon demonstrated their precision with 24 rifles, which was then followed by the Color Guard.

MCRD was commissioned in San Diego in 1921. And then during World War II, the base was designated as the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, focused on recruiting, transforming and training future Marines.

For the past 100 years, more than 1.5 million Marines have trained at MCRD and about 18,000 Marines graduate at the military base every year.