SAN DIEGO – It’s a good day to be one local dog!

Lance Cpl. Manny, the bulldog mascot at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, was promoted to corporal in a ceremony held Friday morning at the base. The promotion was accompanied by a morning colors ceremony, honoring the India Company’s 3rd Recruit Training Battalion who also graduated Friday.

Manny, a full-blooded English Bulldog, joined the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in May 2019. He’s named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, a member of the Navajo Code Talkers who trained the all-Navajo Platoon in 1942, a biography provided by the base shows.

Manuelito was credited with developing the Navajo code at Camp Elliott, which came in handy during the battle of Iwo Jima where the code was used.

Congratulations to Manny and all the graduates!