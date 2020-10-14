Marine Corps commander fired after deadly amphibious vehicle accident

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) – The commander of I Marine Expeditionary Force Tuesday relieved from duty the commander of a landing team involved in a training accident that killed nine young servicemen in the ocean near San Clemente Island last summer, the Marine Corps announced.

USMC Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl removed Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner from his post as commanding officer of Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit “due to a loss in trust and confidence in his ability to command” following the sinking of an assault amphibious vehicle about 80 miles west of Encinitas.

“Although the command investigation (into the accident) has compiled a substantial amount of information and data which formed the basis for Heckl’s decision, it is still ongoing as the Marine Corps continues to investigate, assess all relevant information and take appropriate actions,” I MEF public affairs advised in a prepared statement.

The amphibious troop-transport vehicle carrying the Camp Pendleton- based personnel — seven Marines and a Navy sailor, ranging in age from 18 to 22 — foundered for unknown reasons about 5:45 p.m. July 30 during a maritime training mission and went down in water nearly 400 feet deep. Seven other members of the crew survived.

The naval Undersea Rescue Command recovered the victims’ remains from the sea floor eight days later.

The Marine Corps has not released an official determination of the cause of the accident.