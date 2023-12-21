SAN DIEGO — The 21-year-old Marine accused of leading police on a deadly pursuit through Escondido Monday night was arraigned in a Vista courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Lane Corporal John Eugene Brand appeared in court with a black eye and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“He’s charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, evading causing death, causing great bodily injury,” Deputy District Attorney Helen Kim said.

Brand is accused of stealing Nike merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Escondido with two 18-year-old females. After they allegedly stole the merchandise, an employee called 911 and reported the incident to police and gave a description of the truck they were in.

Police said they located the truck shortly after, tried to pull him over, but he kept driving and sped through areas of Escondido, including residential areas for about 2 miles, driving around 90 mph.

While trying to turn onto Fig Street from Washington Avenue, he hit a retaining wall and the two females were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car, according to Escondido police.

According to the Deputy District Attorney, Helen Kim, assigned to this case, the passengers in the vehicle reportedly had told Brand to pull over and he refused, stating that he did not want to go to jail.

Kim said Brand did not try to help the two women who were hurt, and instead ran from the scene and tried to hide from officers.

The two women were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. The other had surgery and is expected to recover. Their names have not been released.

“They’re devastated, they’re emotional,” Kim said, speaking about the victim’s families.

According to Kim, Brand was out on a supervised “OR” (Supervised Own Recognizance Release) from an incident where he was allegedly involved in a carjacking with a knife. He was arraigned for those charges on Nov. 8 in a South Bay courtroom. According to Kim, a condition of his release was that he was not allowed to leave Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The judge considered him a flight risk and a danger to society, and denied bail.

If convicted, he faces 18 years and 6 months behind bars for this case. He’s scheduled to be back in court in February.