SAN DIEGO — Iconic Mexican musician Marco Antonio Solis will be stopping in San Diego as part of his El Buki Word Tour 2023, Live Nation officials announced.

Solis, a winner of multiple international awards and recently recognized as Person of the Year 2022 by the Latin Recording Academy, is set to perform at Viejas Arena on Friday, Sept. 1, the artist’s team announced.

Known for his popular songs such as “O Me Voy O Te Vas” to “Qué Pena Me Das,” the El Buki World Tour features 40 cities including San Jose, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Miami, Newark and more in Europe and Latin America.

Tickets are now available to the public.

In 2022, Solis accomplished a second record-breaking “Una Historia Cantada” reunion tour with Los Bukis, as well as a successful sold-out world tour.