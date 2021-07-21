Map: All the wildfires currently burning in California

Most of the state is in either an extreme drought or exceptional drought, raising concerns for the wildfires to come. But crews across the state are already battling several major fires.

The University of California Cooperative Extension has a fire activity map that shows where in California fires are currently burning.

There are currently at least a dozen wildfires burning throughout the state:

The Dixie Fire is ravaging nearly 60,000 acres and counting of a remote area near the town of Paradise, in the Feather River Canyon.

The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, also continues to burn southwest of Markleeville.

There are more than 80 major fires raging across more than a dozen states due to recent heat waves and high winds.