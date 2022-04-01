SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – San Diego County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing at an East County apartment complex.

About 7:20 a.m., deputies were called to the 9200 block of Kenwood Drive in Spring Valley, which sits to the south of state Route 94, a sheriff’s watch commander said. Witnesses reported to deputies seeing a man and a woman leave an apartment with the man observed with an apparent stab wound.

Few other details about the incident were immediately available. Neither the victim nor the suspect in the stabbing were publicly identified.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident.

