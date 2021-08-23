Man’s stabbing death under investigation in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man in his 50s is dead after an apparent stabbing outside an El Cajon apartment complex.

El Cajon Police started investigating at 11:21 p.m. Sunday after a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Graves Avenue near Wells Avenue, police said in a news release.

Officers got to the area and found a man with a stab wound in front of an apartment complex. The man was unresponsive and died at the hospital despite life-saving efforts by first responders, police said.

Police said the man is in his 50s but they are not yet releasing his identity pending family notification. Officers did not have a suspect in custody as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.