SAN DIEGO – A 67-year-old man died early Monday in a stabbing in his Clairemont home, authorities said.

Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. to a residence in the 5200 block of Bowden Avenue near Derrick Drive, San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski said. The initial call reported an injured person and later was updated to report an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, according to Shebloski.

There, officers found a 28-year-old man in the home’s driveway. Shebloski said the man was armed with a knife and had blood on him. The man was taken into custody, at which point the lieutenant said he struggled with officers and acted “very erratically.” It prompted officers to place a spit sock device over his head to keep him from spitting on them. His name was not disclosed.

Investigators then found an “obviously deceased” man inside suffering from multiple stab wounds, Shebloski said.

“In terms of what caused this event, we’re in the initial stages of investigating it,” Shebloski said. “We have no further information on what the exact cause of the argument or the dispute between the male that was taken into custody and the decedent.”

Several others were inside as witnesses, the lieutenant said. He noted the suspect and the victim appear to be extended family members and they both reside at the home. No other suspects are outstanding.

San Diego police homicide investigators expect to be at the scene of the deadly stabbing for much of the day Monday.

Those with information to share with investigators can contact the police non-emergency line at 619-531-2000 or send tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.