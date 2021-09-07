Man’s death in Marina area a homicide: police

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The death of a 38-year-old man whose body was found on a Marina-area roadside last week was a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim, who appeared to have been homeless, was found dead from traumatic injuries to his upper body on a sidewalk in the 600 block of Third Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man’s name and details on the type of fatal wounds he suffered have been withheld, and no suspects in the case have been identified.

“It is still early in the investigation, and detectives have no information about the circumstances surrounding the death,” police said Tuesday afternoon. “Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.”

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.