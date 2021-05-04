Body found on beach in Encinitas

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in Encinitas Tuesday morning after a body was found near Stonesteps Beach.

The sheriff’s department said someone called 911 around 7 a.m. to report finding the body near South El Portal Street and Neptune Avenue. A sheriff’s lieutenant told the San Diego Union-Tribune that it appears the body washed ashore.

The U-T reported it appeared to be a man’s body. The San Diego County medical examiner had personnel on scene as of 8:30 a.m.

