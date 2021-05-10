Man wounded in stabbing

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A man was wounded in a stabbing in Vista, authorities said Monday.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 4:50 p.m. Sunday from a postal worker on Smilax Road, north of state Route 78. The postal worker reported that a man had walked up to him with stab wounds and asked for help, said San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vengler.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was in stable condition as of early Monday morning, Vengler said. The man’s age was not immediately available.

Investigators believe the man was stabbed on Calinda Drive, but no suspect description was immediately available, the lieutenant said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.