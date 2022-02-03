Man wounded in shooting at apartment complex

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File – A San Diego Police Department vehicle pictured near crime scene tape.

SAN DIEGO — A man was wounded in a shooting at a Clairemont apartment complex overnight, police said Thursday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the apartments on 3052 Jemez Drive, on the northwest end of the neighborhood near Alcott Elementary School, according to a San Diego Police Department spokesperson.

Police had limited information, but said the man was conscious and breathing as he was rushed to the hospital.

There was no detailed suspect description and officers were having trouble getting useful information from people at the scene, SDPD said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News