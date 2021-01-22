Man wounded in Sherman Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO — A 32-year-old man was wounded late Thursday in a shooting in the Sherman Heights neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 24th Street, according to San Diego police. When officers arrived, they found several cartridge casings and blood in the street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition Friday.

No suspect description was immediately available. The department’s Homicide Unit was investigating.

