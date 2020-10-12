Man wounded in parking lot fight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man suffered a slash wound to his back during a fight in a Midway District parking lot, police said Monday.

The fight was reported around 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at 3334 Midway Drive, just east of Wing Street, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

Officers responded to the scene and found that a man, whose age was not immediately available, had been slashed on his back during the fight, Foster said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wound, which was not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

No suspect description was immediately available.