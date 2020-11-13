Man wounded in Mount Hope shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was wounded Thursday night in a shooting in the Mount Hope area, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Boundary Street, just north of Market Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

Two men were walking on Boundary Street when a vehicle, described as a dark 4-door sedan, drove toward them and someone in the vehicle opened fire, Heims said. A 38-year-old man was struck at least once in the upper left thigh, while the other man was unharmed.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Market Street, but no suspect description was immediately available.

Gang detectives were investigating the shooting.