Man wounded in Mount Hope shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was wounded Thursday night in a shooting in the Mount Hope area, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Boundary Street, just north of Market Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

Two men were walking on Boundary Street when a vehicle, described as a dark 4-door sedan, drove toward them and someone in the vehicle opened fire, Heims said. A 38-year-old man was struck at least once in the upper left thigh, while the other man was unharmed.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Market Street, but no suspect description was immediately available.

Gang detectives were investigating the shooting.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News