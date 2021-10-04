Man, woman arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after toddler shot in leg

SAN DIEGO — A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after a 2-year-old girl was shot this weekend, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department started investigating around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, when the toddler’s mom brought her to Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in Santee. Deputies said the girl was expected to survive after she was shot in the leg.

As investigators were at the hospital, detectives were at a home in the 24200 block of Sargeant Road, where deputies say the shooting happened. The sheriff’s department said in an update late Sunday that the toddler’s injuries were the result of negligent handling of a handgun by residents at the house.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Roman Estrada on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment, and 20-year-old Victoria Tejeda on suspicion of child endangerment, police said in a news release.

There are no outstanding suspects, the sheriff’s department said.