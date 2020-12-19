Man, woman arrested after car with 5 kids inside crashes

SAN DIEGO — A man who police say brandished a gun from a van in San Diego and a woman who then crashed the car with five children inside, injuring them, have been arrested.

Someone called police around 10:40 p.m. Friday saying a man had a gun inside a moving vehicle on Aztec Drive in La Mesa. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports an officer tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over before eventually crashing the car at Baltimore Drive.

The officer pursuing the van found five children inside without car seats, police said. The children suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for further tests.

The female driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony child endangerment. The man allegedly fled from the van at some point, but a suspect was later caught and arrested, police said.