Suspect with skateboard takes cash, merchandise from 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man with a skateboard robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Lake Murray community of San Diego Sunday morning taking an undetermined amount of cash and merchandise.

The suspect walked up about 2:20 a.m. to a convenience store employee at 8505 San Carlos Drive and demanded money, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The employee gave the suspect an unknown amount of money and the suspect left with the cash and some merchandise.

“He was last seen riding away eastbound toward Lake Murray on a skateboard,” according to a news statement.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot tall Latino man, about 25 years old, weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green Nike sweater, dark- colored shorts, blue Nike shoes and white socks.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.