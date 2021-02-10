Man with severe burns among 3 injured in Solana Beach condo fire

SAN DIEGO – Three people were hospitalized including one with severe burns after a fire broke out at a condo Wednesday night in Solana Beach.

At about 8:40 p.m., fire crews were alerted to a fire at a condo complex near Via De La Valle and Solana Circle. Smoke from the fire was visible from the distance and was seen coming from the front door of a two-story unit on Arcaro Lane, Encinitas Fire Deputy Chief Robert Ford said.

The fire broke out on the first floor near the kitchen and living room area, according to Ford.

“That fire was extinguished pretty quickly,” he said. “Pretty good amount of smoke and water damage in there. It was contained to the first floor, so no extension to the attic and no extension to the downstairs or the adjacent condos.”

Two adults and a child were in the house at the time of the fire. A man was transported in serious condition to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Ford said. The two others also were transported to Scripps La Jolla and are in mild condition.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.