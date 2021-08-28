Man with replica rifle arrested after SWAT standoff in South Bay: CVPD

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested Friday following an hours-long SWAT standoff in South Bay after police say he showed up to his neighbor’s doorstep with a replica rifle making “bizarre” demands.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. on 153 El Captain Dr, according to OnScene.TV.

Chula Vista Lieutenant David Oyos told an OnScene.TV photographer the man initially went to his neighbor’s house demanding they return his daughter back to him.

“The neighbors had no idea what he was talking about,” Oyos said. “They are long-time neighbors, so they know who he is, but they don’t have any contact really with him or his kids.”

While the neighbors were addressing him at the door, they told police that he was holding what was believed to be an assault rifle at the time and ran to the back of their house. Oyos said the man did point what turned out to be a “realistic-looking replica rifle” at the neighbors after reviewing video of the incident that was caught on camera.

As authorities arrived on scene, they surrounded the location and attempted to call him out of the house, but he refused to leave, according to police.

After a few hours, Oyos said the SWAT team was able to contact his mother and grandmother in the home, which prompted the suspect to come out as well. He surrendered without incident and is currently at Chula Vista City Jail.

Police confirmed the recovery of the replica rifle in his home and unfired ammunition in the middle of the street that they believed belonged to the neighbor’s firearm.