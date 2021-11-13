Man with knife pepper-sprayed, tasered during arrest: SDPD

A man is arrested in the East Village Saturday morning after police say he was vandalizing property and armed with a knife. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A 42-year-old man who allegedly had a knife on him was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of vandalizing property in East Village, police said.

Authorities responded to a call about a man breaking windows around 12:30 a.m. at 16 15th St, according to the San Diego Police Department. When officers arrived to the scene, they spotted a man who was armed with a knife, police said.

In an attempt to apprehend the man, the SDPD say they used a Taser and pepper-sprayed the man without success. As the man continued to run, he ended up in a stairwell where more officers were located, authorities said. That’s when he was tasered again and police were able to take him into custody.

Authorities say the man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

He was met by medics and transported to the hospital for observation, and then booked into jail.