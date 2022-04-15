VISTA, Calif. — A parolee was arrested Friday in Vista after leading authorities on a pursuit, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., police received a call of a man waving a knife at the intersection of Eucalyptus Avenue and South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, Sgt. Dustin Hollins said in a news release.

Deputies attempted to contact the man, but he drove away when authorities arrived. In response, several nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, Hollins said.

The man led police on a slow-speed pursuit for about 20 minutes through Vista, driving over several spike strips, before driving into the North County Regional Center, Hollins said. The courthouse went into a temporary lockdown as a result.

After fleeing the vehicle and a brief foot pursuit, deputies took the man in custody and recovered the knife in question, Hollins said.

Richard Jaime Jr, 41, was arrested and faces charges of felony evading, driving under the influence and violating the conditions of release. He was booked at Vista Detention Facility.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.