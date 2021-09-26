Man with gun robs adult DVD store in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An adult DVD store in Mission Hills was robbed by a gunman Sunday, police said.

At 2:39 a.m. Sunday, the suspect entered the Adult Depot store at 4055 Pacific Highway and spent a few moments looking at merchandise, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

“The male then approached the clerk at the counter, produced a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money,” Foster said. “The clerk complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot.”

A robbery unit was investigating.

