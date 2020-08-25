Man with dementia goes missing from City Heights home

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for an 84-year-old man who did not return after leaving his home in the City Heights area Monday.

Wallace Charles walked away from his apartment in the 4000 block of 43rd Street just after 3 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Police said Charles, who has early onset dementia, has gone missing before. He regularly takes the bus to the Food for Less on Euclid Avenue but left home without his bus pass, wallet and keys, police said.

Charles is Black, 6’2″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a tattoo of a snake on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue slacks and black sandals.

Anyone who sees Charles is asked to call police at 619-531-2000 and reference case No. 20500713.