Man with Alzheimer’s missing from Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police asked the public for help Friday in finding a missing 69-year-old who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

The San Diego Police Department said James Jerjees was last heard from on Thursday. The 69-year-old is a 5-foot-6-inch, roughly 155-pound white man with gray hair and brown eyes.

Jerjees has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and early onset dementia and may be driving his gray 2015 Honda Accord with California tag 7MTG743. He was last seen near Steel Canyon.

Police said Jerjees lives off Calle Pilares in Chula Vista but was visiting his mother’s residence on Via Papel in San Diego on Thursday before he left around 5 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Anyone who spots Jerjees or his car is asked to call SDPD communications at 619-531-2000.