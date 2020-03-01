Man with ALS checks San Diego vacation off his bucket list

SAN DIEGO — A trip to San Diego holds special meaning for one family after the father was diagnosed with ALS last year.

The Hamelink family flew into San Diego International Airport Saturday morning, kicking off what may likely be their last big trip together as a whole family.

“Our dreams of our future are gone, so we’re doing everything we can crammed into this little bit of time that we have together,” Cheryl Hamelink said.

Cheryl’s husband, Brent Hamelink, was diagnosed with ALS in January 2019, forcing him to take stock of what was most important to him.

“I started working on a bucket list,” Brent said. “I never really had one, but last summer we went to the Grand Canyon. That’s one trip I took with my wife. It does change your priorities — a lot.”

The San Diego trip came with anticipation, but it took a lot of behind-the-scenes preparation to make it possible.

“I knew he was stressed about the trip,” said daughter-in-law Devon Hamelink. “I wanted to make it as non-stressful for him as possible.”

Devon took it upon herself to tackle many of the details and, in the process, encountered obstacles she’d never dealt with before.

“It’s a little bit stressful because you don’t think about all the things that being in a wheelchair includes,” Devon said. “There’s a lot of different restrictions that you would never have thought of before: the size of a parking space, or the dimensions of the place you’re staying.”

However, a massive resource fell in their lap when they came across the ALS Association Greater San Diego, which offered to provide them with a wheelchair plus a wheelchair-accessible van for free, saving the family around $1,250.

“It’s just bittersweet knowing this will probably be the farthest that we’ll travel again as a family in the foreseeable future,” Devon said.

The family told FOX 5 they want more people to be aware of ALS, which doesn’t have a cure.

“ALS sucks,” Brent said. “But my kids are in a place right now where they’re mature enough and they can really help out a lot, and I want to hang out with them. They’re not teenagers anymore. I really want to be with them. And it’s great — they want to be with us, too.”

The ALS Association Greater San Diego had the van waiting for the Hamelink family when they arrived so they could kick off their vacation as soon as they landed.

“I’m so excited to be in California,” Brent said. “This is awesome.”