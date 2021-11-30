Man wins $1 million jackpot at Sycuan Casino Resort

SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista man is a whole lot richer after hitting the jackpot at Sycuan Casino Resort.

The Club Sycuan member and Chula Vista resident, identified as Juan B., won the $1,157,041.04 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Grab slot machine, the resort said in a Monday news release.

“To be able to witness one of our guests win over a million dollars is truly an incredible experience,” said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. “A big congratulations to Juan and to all of the other winners we’ve had this year.”

Sycuan’s casino floor includes more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games. The resort recently underwent a $260 million expansion, now boasting a 12-story hotel tower with more than 300 guest rooms and 57 suites.

The resort is offering special promotions in December during Sycuan’s Winner Wonderland. See more information here.