Man wielding stun gun robs Logan Heights smoke shop

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Diego police

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man wielding “some kind of Taser instrument” robbed a Logan Heights smoke shop and made off with cash and a small safe, police said Thursday.

The crime occurred at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday at the National Ave. Smoke & Vape Shop at 3094 National Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department Watch Commander’s log.

The suspect was described as a 250-pound, six-foot man in his mid-20s who was wearing a black hat, white tank top and black shorts.

He rode off on a black mountain bike — toting an unknown amount of cash as well as a small safe, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News