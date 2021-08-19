Man wielding stun gun robs Logan Heights smoke shop

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man wielding “some kind of Taser instrument” robbed a Logan Heights smoke shop and made off with cash and a small safe, police said Thursday.

The crime occurred at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday at the National Ave. Smoke & Vape Shop at 3094 National Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department Watch Commander’s log.

The suspect was described as a 250-pound, six-foot man in his mid-20s who was wearing a black hat, white tank top and black shorts.

He rode off on a black mountain bike — toting an unknown amount of cash as well as a small safe, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

