Man who was gunned down in Ramona identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 37-year-old man who was fatally shot in Ramona on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire near Collier County Park found Arthur Hancock of Ramona mortally wounded in the 700 block of Main Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Hancock died at the scene.

Later in the day, homicide detectives arrested Elias Rafael Ruiz, 32, on suspicion of gunning down Hancock. Ruiz, also a resident of Ramona, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officials have not revealed a suspected motive for the shooting or disclosed the nature of the relationship, if any, between Hancock and Ruiz.