Man who was gunned down at illicit pot shop identified

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a shooting late Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Spring Valley.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who was shot by an unknown assailant this week at an illegal Spring Valley cannabis dispensary has died, authorities reported Thursday.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found 37-year-old Francois Turley of San Diego mortally wounded in a parking lot at the illicit marijuana business in the 9100 block of Olive Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics took Turley to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday morning, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

No description of the shooter has been made public.

