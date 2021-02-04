Man who was gunned down at illicit pot shop identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who was shot by an unknown assailant this week at an illegal Spring Valley cannabis dispensary has died, authorities reported Thursday.
Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found 37-year-old Francois Turley of San Diego mortally wounded in a parking lot at the illicit marijuana business in the 9100 block of Olive Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials.
Paramedics took Turley to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday morning, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.
No description of the shooter has been made public.